Bodies recovered, midair breakup investigated in plane crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have recovered the bodies of two people who died in the crash of a small plane that federal investigators say may have broken up in midair. The Cessna 185 single-engine propeller plane went down Thursday in Wrangell-St Elias National Park in a mountainous area about 13 miles northeast of Chitina. The National Transportation Safety Board says the flight operated by Copper Valley Air Service carried a pilot and one passenger, who were both killed. The names of the victims were not immediately made public. Their bodies were recovered Saturday and taken to the state medical examiner’s office for identification.