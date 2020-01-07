Boeing now saying pilots need simulator training for 737 Max
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Boeing now says pilots should be trained in a flight simulator before they carry passengers on the 737 Max airliner. That’s a change in the company’s long-held position that computer-based training alone would be adequate. Boeing says it’s making the new recommendation is based on changes to the plane, test results and a commitment to the safe return of the Max. The plane has been grounded worldwide since two crashes that killed 346 people. The final decision will be up to regulators including the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA says it will run tests with airline pilots before making a final decision.