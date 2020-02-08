Bolton reviewing letter from White House about manuscript
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Former national security adviser John Bolton’s team is accusing the White House of trying to suppress his unpublished book. This is after word surfaced that the National Security Council had sent him a letter expressing concerns that the manuscript contains classified information. The White House has been scrutinizing Bolton’s book, which is due out next month, for classified materials as part of a standard pre-publication review process. Bolton adviser Sarah Tinsley issued a statement Friday acknowledging that a letter from the NSC had been sent to Bolton’s lawyer. She said Bolton was reviewing the letter and would respond. She said Bolton continues to believe “that the manuscript contains no legitimately classified material.”