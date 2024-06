Source: YouTube

Not making it to Bonnaroo this year? Hulu has you covered! The streamer will broadcast more than 40 sets from this year’s festival, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Interpol, Jason Isbell, Chappell Roan, and Cage the Elephant.

The festival begins tonight and runs through Sunday in Manchester, Tennessee.