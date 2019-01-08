Bonuses of nearly $300,000 paid to pipeline corporation head

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The president of the state-sanctioned Alaska Gasline Development Corp. has received performance bonuses totaling nearly $300,000 for work the past two years.

Tim Fitzpatrick, a corporation spokesman, says the board conducted performance reviews for president Keith Meyer and a three-member executive committee decided on the amounts. He says the money was awarded in late December.

Fitzpatrick notes Meyer is eligible for performance bonuses of up to $200,000 annually under his contract.

Meyer has a $550,000 base annual salary. His three-year contract began in June 2016.

Fitzpatrick says Meyer offered to take his bonuses as stock in a corporation subsidiary at a future date when the subsidiary would issue stock. But he says the board opted to award the cash bonuses.

The corporation is pursuing a major liquefied natural gas project.