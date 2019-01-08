Bonuses of nearly $300,000 paid to pipeline corporation head

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The president of the state-sanctioned Alaska Gasline Development Corp. has received performance bonuses totaling nearly $300,000 for work the past two years.

Tim Fitzpatrick, a corporation spokesman, says the board conducted performance reviews for president Keith Meyer and a three-member executive committee decided on the amounts. He says the money was awarded in late December.

Fitzpatrick notes Meyer is eligible for performance bonuses of up to $200,000 annually under his contract.

Meyer has a $550,000 base annual salary. His three-year contract began in June 2016.

Fitzpatrick says Meyer offered to take his bonuses as stock in a corporation subsidiary at a future date when the subsidiary would issue stock. But he says the board opted to award the cash bonuses.

The corporation is pursuing a major liquefied natural gas project.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Man in apartment wounded by shot fired from parking lot Fairbanks teen charged in fatal stabbing of older brother Alaska calls for less federal control of wildlife management Alaska port official charged with trying to drown daughter Alaska guide pleads guilty to herding bears toward clients Anchorage’s inspection backlog numbers 1,200 properties
Comments