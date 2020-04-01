Boy, 5, found dead after mom left him on trail to seek help

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — State Troopers say the body of a 5-year-old boy was found on a Alaska trail days after he and his mother got lost, and she left him to find help. The Ketchikan Daily News reports Jaxson Brown’s body was found Saturday. He and his mother went for a day hike Wednesday and got lost. They spent the night together, and he didn’t want to go on. She left him to seek help, and later injured her leg. She was found Friday. Troopers say an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.