Boy Sleeps In A Tent For 3 Years And Sets A Guinness World Record

Max Woosey lives in Devon, England and has been sleeping in a tent outside for 3 years…he started when he was 10. Why you might ask? He started his Boy In The Tent project to raise money for a hospice center in his town…which is the facility that cared for his neighbor who died from cancer in 2020.

Max said, “Before my neighbor died of cancer, he gave me a tent and told me to ‘have an adventure.” So he did…in his backyard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Woosey BEM (@the_boy_in_the_tent)

He shared about his nights in the tent on social media, and raised more than $860,000, earning the world record for most money raised by camping (individual). He got messages in that time from people like survival expert and TV host Bear Grylls and soccer stars in England. “I have had the best three years of my life. I have met some amazing people and had brilliant experiences. I don’t think I would change anything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Woosey BEM (@the_boy_in_the_tent)

Unbelievable!!