Boy With Lawncare Business Lives Out His Dream Of Cutting Grass At The Airport

Source: YouTube

11-year-old Quentin Hines Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, has turned his passion for lawn care into a thriving business. Even recruited some fellow fifth graders to train and help him with his business. But he’s always had his sights on a bigger goal: mowing at the Charlotte airport. CBS mornings helped make that happen in a day set up just for him!

Then, he got to join the grounds crew for the Carolina Panthers!!!