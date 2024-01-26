Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay

Adyson Bryce doesn’t really like big public scenes, but she now loves the way her boyfriend, Evan, popped the question.

It was during her send-off from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where doctors and nurses who cared for her over the past nine weeks were cheering her on. Adyson suffered a spinal cord injury after falling from a tree and became paralyzed. She walked with a walker down the hall to Evan on one knee!