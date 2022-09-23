Brad Pitt Gets Into The Skincare Game

Brad Pitt’s ex from back in the day, Gwyneth Paltrow, has been in the skincare biz for awhile with her company Goop. And she’s apparently been an inspiration for him to get in the game.

Pitt launched Le Domaine Skincare with products using grape-based antioxidants from Château Miraval, the estate he owned with then-wife Angelina Jolie back in 2008. But it’s the high prices of his products that are getting the most attention: Le Domaine’s 1 oz Serum costs $385 (plus $350 for refills), the 1.7 oz Cream is $320, and the 3.38 oz Cleansing Emulsion is $80. The brand’s 1.7 oz Fluid Cream, which will be available in January, will set customers back $310. Refills will cost $260.

“I know there are new products nearly every day, but if I hadn’t seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn’t have bothered,” Brad Pitt tells Vogue of his Le Domaine line. https://t.co/JRLjI1WC6I — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 21, 2022

People platforms editor Carly Breit posted a screenshot of the announcement in a now-deleted tweet saying Pitt’s “skincare line serum is THREE HUNDRED AND EIGHTY DOLLARS FOR ONE OUNCE. be serious bradley.”

