Brazil downpour displaces 30,000, bracing for more rain
Locals work to clean up mud and debris around houses destroyed by a landslide after heavy rains in Vila Ideal neighborhood, Ibirite municipality, Minas Gerias state, Brazil, Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. Heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeast Brazil, killing at least 30 people, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Alexandre Mota-Futura Press)
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – More than 30,000 people have been forced from their homes in Brazil’s southeast region by torrential rains that also killed 54 people. The storms caused floods and landslides, submerging entire neighborhoods and sending homes tumbling down hillsides in the states of Minas Gerais, Espirito Santo and Rio de Janeiro starting January 23. Rains subsided by Monday but are expected to resume later this week in Minas Gerais. Those evacuated are being housed in makeshift shelters in churches, schools and fire stations. Local authorities have asked for donations of clothes, sheets and mattresses for the victims.