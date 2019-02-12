Brent Sass wins 2nd Yukon Quest

Fairbanks, Alaska, musher Brent Sass makes his way down Sulphur Creek Road on the back side of King Solomon's Dome on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2008, during the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race. (AP Photo / Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Sam Harrel)

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A former champion of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race has won the 1,000-mile race for the second time.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Brent Sass of Eureka crossed the Fairbanks finish line at 12:39 p.m. Monday with all 14 of his dogs.

Sass first won the race in 2015. With Monday’s victory, he is only the seventh competitor to win the race for a second time.

This year, the race began Feb. 2 in Whitehorse, in Canada’s Yukon Territory.

