Britney Spears Gets A New Puppy

Britney Spears has a new buddy to help get her through her divorce with husband Sam Asghari…a new puppy! It’s a cute little white puppy named Snow!

TMZ reported earlier this week that Spears shared 5 dogs with Asghari and have already agreed to a custody arrangement. On Monday, Sam was photographed walking their Doberman, Porsha, who will now live with him full-time. He bought the dog a few years ago as protection for Britney. She gets to keep the other four: an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer, her Yorkie named Hannah, and 2 other smaller dogs.