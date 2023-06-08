Britney Spears Has A New Favorite Britney Spears Song…And Quits Music?

Ever wondered what Britney Spears song is Britney’s fave? Well it used to be “The Hook Up” from her 2003 album In the Zone…but now she revealed her favorite is “Get Naked ( I Got a Plan)”. “This is a repost from Maui last year !!! I know it’s not that great BUT the song is my favorite song I’ve ever done !!!”

She went on to explain it was probably being silenced for 13 years during her conservatorship that kept her from noticing The Blackout deep cut sooner. “I guess it was all those rules you know !!!” “Guess all those rules and not having a voice for 13 years in what I wanted gave a lot of people a thrill ride !!! Oh well !!! Psss no wonder I quit the business JUST SAYING !!!”

Oh…and she casually included in that post she’s done making music. Quitting. No more work b**ch.

What’s your favorite Britney song?

