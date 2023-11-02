Britney Spears’ Memoir Sells 1.1 Million Copies In A Week

The numbers are in for the first week of sales for Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me. It topped the New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list on Wednesday selling 1.1 million copies. That includes pre-orders, print sales, e-books and audiobooks. Britney reportedly got a $15 million advance for the book and, teased on social media last week that she’s already planning a ‘Volume 2’.

Thank you to all the fans who made #TheWomanInMe a #1 @nytimes bestseller … it means the world to me !!! Love you all !!! If you haven’t … you can get your copy at https://t.co/ifGb83HMHq @simonschuster @GalleryBooks pic.twitter.com/QVThspQci5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 1, 2023

Have you read it? Does it change your opinion about her?