Broken lights close Alaska tribal airport to night flights
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska Native community airport has been unable to receive night flights or medevac flights because of disabled runway lights.
Alaska’s Energy Desk reported officials noticed Quinhagak’s runway lights were not working properly in September.
Officials say Quinhagak has closed the airport to all night flights until the end of the month and possibly longer.
Officials say Quinhagak took over ownership of the airport from the state in the 1990s.
An Alaska Department of Transportation spokesperson says the tribe can apply for repair funding from the state, which oversees money from the Federal Aviation Administration.