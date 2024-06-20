Brother Shaves His Head For His Sister Fighting Lymphoma

Source: YouTube

Nearly 2 million views for this video of the sweet show of support for his older sister.

Levi Hall shaved his head right after his big sister, Tita Hall, had hers shaved. She was diagnosed in March with an aggressive and fast growing B-cell lymphoma, which requires chemotherapy. She had hair down to the middle of her back, so it was an emotional moment for her.

#Godisgood #cancerwillnotstopme #primarymediastinalbcelllymphoma ♬ original sound – Tshenolo Pati Tshabalala @titahall I cut my hair the day before i started chemo. No matter how hard it was for me, I still praise the Lord for every blessing. My little brother stood by my side and cut his hair for me even though it was hard for him too. Having loving parents standing by my side every step of the way. God its good and continues to be so amazingly good to me right now. Praying for everyone who is going through a hard time to not lose sight of the love that God has for you. #feelingblessed

He said he wanted to be there for his sister and was in bad need of a haircut!! She saved her hair and had it made into a beautiful wig!

She wanted to share their story on social media to help show others fighting cancer they are not alone.