Bryan Cranston Once Thought James Corden Was His Waiter

James Corden and Bryan Cranston shared a funny story about the first time they met.

Corden told the Today show that it was a “huge moment in [his] life.” “My wife and I — she was my girlfriend at the time — we’d gone to Los Angeles for the first time in our lives. And we spent the entire morning watching season 2 of Breaking Bad.” “I go for lunch and who walks in the restaurant but Bryan Cranston. To this day, I have never been as starstruck as I was in that moment.”

So he got the courage to go over to share how much he loves the show, saying “‘I’ve been watching the show this morning, your performance is incredible,’” To which Cranston said, ‘Thank you, can I get a Diet Coke with no ice?’”