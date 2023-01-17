Buffalo Bills Gift Hero Who Saved 24 People In Blizzard Super Bowl Tickets

Remember we told you about Jay Withey who broke into a school and ended up rescuing 24 people and two dogs during the blizzard in Buffalo over the holidays? They camped out in the school for a few days before they could get out and get home. The police department were amazed seeing them helping each other and wanted to find out who Jay was. And they said they are all like family and looking to get together this summer.

He rescued 24 people from their cars during the Buffalo blizzard and sheltered them in a nearby school.@ThurmanThomas, @PThomas3434, and @BCBSWNY thanked Jay Withey for his acts of heroism with two tickets to Super Bowl LVII! pic.twitter.com/ftHmXcRkzZ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 13, 2023

But that’s not all…the Buffalo Bills and the regional branch of Blue Cross Blue Shield surprised Jay with two tickets to the Super Bowl.