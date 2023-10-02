California Governor Names Laphonza Butler, Former Vice President Harris Adviser, To Feinstein Senate Seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named Democratic strategist and Kamala Harris 2020 presidential campaign adviser Laphonza Butler to fill the U.S. Senate seat made vacant by Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death.

Newsom is fulfilling his pledge to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein’s seat became open.

The long-serving Democratic senator died Thursday after a series of illnesses.

Butler leads Emily’s List, a political organization that supports women who favor abortion rights.

Butler lives in Maryland but owns a home in California and is expected to reregister to vote there.

Newsom had faced pressure from some Black politicians and advocacy groups to select Barbara Lee, a prominent Black congresswoman who’s already running for the seat.