California Governor Signs Law Raising Taxes On Guns And Ammunition To Pay For School Safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will raise taxes on guns and ammunition.

The federal government already taxes guns at 10% or 11%.

The law Newsom signed on Tuesday adds an 11% tax on top of that.

The money will pay for things like security improvements in public schools and violence prevention programs.

The law takes effect July 1, 2024.

Newsom also signed laws to overhaul the state’s rules for carrying concealed weapons and require semiautomatic pistols to have microstamping technology.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association has promised to challenge California’s new tax in court.