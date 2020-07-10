California hanging death of Black man ruled a suicide
PALMDALE, CA - JUNE 13: People demonstrate near the tree that authorities say Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old black man, was found hanging dead from near Palmdale City Hall on June 13, 2020 in Palmdale, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
By STEFANIE DAZIO and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have concluded that a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California park killed himself, after the family contended he wouldn’t have taken his own life. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials on Thursday announced conclusions of an investigation into the June 10 death of Robert Fuller in Palmdale. Officials said Fuller had a history of mental illness and suicidal tendencies. He was treated for depression at a Nevada hospital last fall. The family’s attorney plans to hold a news conference Friday to respond to the determination.