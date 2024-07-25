Carrie Underwood Honored With Her Own Dedicated Day In Hawaii

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ahead of Carrie Underwood’s recent sold-out, two-night stand at Honolulu’s Blaisdell Arena on July 19 and 20, the country superstar was presented with an honor by the city’s mayor and the state’s governor. The Honorable Rick Blangiardi and Governor Josh Green both officially proclaimed July 18 as “Carrie Underwood Day” throughout the city and the entire state.

A special ceremony was held, and Underwood was presented with proclamations recognizing the country singer for her “incredible career achievements, significant cultural and societal contributions, and her first-ever performances in Hawaii.” She is the first country star to receive such an honor from the state of Hawaii.

In an Instagram reel capturing the special moments from throughout the ceremony, Carrie Underwood captioned her post, “Thank you so much Hawaii! Yesterday was truly special and a day I’ll never forget!”