Celebs Sign On For “The Real Full Monty” Special For Cancer Awareness

Source: YouTube

Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, Bruno Tonioli, and James Van Der Beek are getting cheeky as part of an upcoming Fox special, The Real Full Monty. Inspired by the film and a UK TV show, the idea behind the show is to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.

James Van Der Beek, Taye Diggs and more will strip for charity in ‘The Real Full Monty,’ to raise awareness, funds for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer research. https://t.co/6nIy6zzqyG — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 13, 2024

Anderson will lead the group as they train and rehearse for a strip-tease performance choreographed by Mandy Moore. The special will also include personal stories from the celebrities about how cancer has impacted their lives.