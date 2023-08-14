Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Celebs That Got Millions In Covid Grants

August 14, 2023 7:04AM AKDT
Share
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Musicians Daniel Adair, Mike Kroeger, Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback pose backstage at House of Blues Sunset Strip on November 5, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

The whole idea behind The Shuttered Venue Operations Grant in 2021 was to keep movie theaters, museums and talent agencies afloat during COVID. But some of the biggest names in music got millions despite their touring companies not really being in danger of going under. Chris Brown’s company got $10 million, as did Post Malone’s, while Steve Aoki got $9.9 million and Lil Wayne got $8.9 million. Slipknot got $9.7 million, Smashing Pumpkins got $8.6 million, and Nickelback got $2 million.

According to the Insider,  there wasn’t any oversight and only a few rules attached to the program which made it hard to find out how it was spent.

KFQD News