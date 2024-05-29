Charges Against World’s Top Golfer Scottie Scheffler Dropped After Arrest Outside PGA Championship

FILE - Scottie Scheffler speaks during a news conference after the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. Criminal charges against Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, a local prosecutor, asked a judge Wednesday afternoon to drop the four charges against Scheffler.

Scheffler was not required to be in the courtroom Wednesday.

Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors.

Scheffler has said he simply misunderstood the commands coming from traffic officers.