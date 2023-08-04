Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Charlie Puth Teases New Song

August 4, 2023 2:51AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Charlie Puth has sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a snippet of his latest song, “Lipstick,” on his social media platforms.  He tweeted about it:

With his impressive track record of delivering emotional and catchy hits, including “Attention,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” and “See You Again,” fans are confident that “Lipstick” will be yet another masterpiece from the talented artist.

KFQD News