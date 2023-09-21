Chris Hemsworth Donates Fitness Equipment To A School In Miami

Chris Hemsworth is a fitness buff who created his own fitness app called Centr, and teamed up with non-profit Good Sports to encourage student athletes at an underserved school to keep active. Hemsworth’s app aims to make fitness more accessible to everyone by marrying nutrition, mental health, and physical fitness. He says athletics kept him out of trouble growing up!

Students at the Seed School of Miami got a surprise when Hemsworth walks in and announced all that fitness gear they see is for them to keep working at achieving their goals as athletes! Then they worked out together!