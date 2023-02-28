Chris Rock’s Comedy Show Stream Live On Netflix With Pre and Post Shows

Netflix is gearing up for it’s first live-streamed global event. This Saturday, March 4th, Netflix will air its first live stand-up special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, with live pre and post-shows. The pre show kicks off at 9:30 p.m. ET with live commentary from comics and messages from Rock’s famous friends. David Spade and Dana Carvey will close it out as emcees of the post-show, The Show After The Show, with guests including JB Smoove and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

For the main event, Rock will go live from a Baltimore, Maryland, stage at 10 p.m. ET. Now if you can’t catch the live show, you can see the comedy show on Netflix after it airs, but the pre and post shows won’t be available after they air live.