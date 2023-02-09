Christina Applegate Officially Retiring From Acting After SAG Awards

Christina Applegate says her final bow as an actor may be at this month’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards. She’s nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in the Netflix series “Dead to Me”. She told the LA Times, “It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal,” she said. “Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment.”

She’s been open about the challenges her diagnosis of MS has brought on. It’s an unpredictable disease affecting a million Americans that has no cure, but is managed with medications. She got that news while filming the third and final season of that show.

It was a struggle to get through filming that last season. She had to take a break for 5 months after the diagnosis, but then resumed to finish the series. She told The New York Times that walking down the steps of her trailer became difficult and she had to be brought to set in a wheelchair. Mentally and emotionally, she would break down in her trailer, and have to take breaks in filming. She credits the crew in showing her loving support during that time.

But then it was tough to watch herself when it started streaming because she saw herself struggle. She gained weight with medications and inactivity and she didn’t recognize herself. But she’s not completing halting work…she’s going to transition to focusing on family, voiceover roles and producing her own original content.

