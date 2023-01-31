Cindy Williams Of “Laverne & Shirley” Passes At 75

The children of Cindy Williams, Zak and Emily Hudson, revealed through a spokesperson that their beloved mom had passed away at the age of 75 after a brief illness.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege.” She was best known as “Shirley” from “Laverne & Shirley” from 1976 to 1983, and also starred in “American Graffiti”.