City struggles to sell unwanted former floating strip club

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – The city of Kodiak is trying to get rid of a former “floating strip club.”

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the P/V Wild Alaskan vessel was impounded on Dec. 20, 2017, and has been held in the Kodiak Shipyard ever since.

The city began advertising the vessel as available for purchase by the highest bidder in early August, but did not receive any bids.

City manager Mike Tvenge says nobody wants the ship.

Harbormaster Derrik Magnuson says the lack of interest in the vessel is due to a number of factors, including the fact that it is a “crab buyback boat,” which means it’s not allowed to be used in commercial fisheries. This status limits it to use as a research boat or a pleasure craft.

