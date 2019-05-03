City to address tsunami sirens after firms say replace them

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Following a site survey in February, two firms contracted by the city of Kodiak have recommended that all 21 of the tsunami warning sirens on the road system be replaced with newer models.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported on Thursday that Federal Signal and Alster Communications also concluded that several of the sirens should be relocated.

The Kodiak City Council discussed the survey, as well as ways to fund siren replacement, at an April 23 work session.

City Manager Mike Tvenge says the city has applied for funding to help finance siren replacement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s Tsunami Mitigation Program and the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will be discussing the issue at a regular meeting this month.

—

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com