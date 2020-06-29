Clarkson says city mask order doesn’t apply to state offices
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Anchorage city attorney says a memo from Alaska’s Attorney General exempting state employees from a city mask order meant to guard against the coronavirus, is legally inaccurate. Kate Vogel says Kevin Clarkson’s memo also sows confusion. Anchorage mayor Ethan Berkowitz signed an order calling for face coverings in certain indoor public settings, such as stores, restaurants and communal office areas. The order took effect Monday. In a memo to state workers, Clarkson says the order does not apply to state buildings and facilities within Anchorage. A spokesman for Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the governor believes face masks should be voluntary and encourages their use.