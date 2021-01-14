Climate task force to tackle Sitka’s carbon footprint
SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Elected officials and residents in Sitka have revived a decade-old task force to tackle climate change in the community. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the Sitka Assembly approved a new Climate Action Task Force in November. The group’s job is to develop a plan to address Sitka’s impact on the climate with affordable solutions that will inspire community involvement. The task force is a revival of a group that developed a climate action plan about 10 years ago. The group identified climate threats to Sitka and proposed actions the municipal government could take to reduce its carbon footprint.