Coachella, Stagecoach canceled this year over virus concerns
INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Vince Staples (L) and Billie Eilish perform at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns. Riverside County’s public health officer signed an order Wednesday to cancel the popular festivals this year outside Palm Springs, California. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall. The festivals are typically held in April but previously were postponed until October. Health officials now say they aren’t “comfortable moving forward.”