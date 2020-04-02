Coast Guard and private vessel rescue flooding Alaska ship

SITKA, Alaska (Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel) — The U.S. Coast Guard and a fishing ship have rescued a vessel that was flooding off the coast of Southeast Alaska. The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Coast Guard personnel and the fishing ship rescued the F/V Tamarack 35 miles west of Sitka on Saturday. The Coast Guard says the Tamarack sent out a mayday call late Friday to reporting that it was taking on water. The Coast Guard says that before its helicopter and cutter could arrive, the F/V Pacific Bounty arrived to help remove water from the Tamarack. No injuries were reported.