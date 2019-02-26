Coast Guard dismisses 4 in Kodiak for illicit drug activity

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Four Coast Guardsmen investigated for illicit drug activity in Kodiak have been kicked out of the service.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports two people were dismissed from the main base and two from Air Station Kodiak.

Lt. Cmdr. Raymond Reichl says the four are subject to non-judicial punishment but not military criminal charges.

Reichl did not release names of the four or give details of their alleged activities.

The agency in October launched an internal investigation into drug activity and it continues.

Some under investigation were removed from regular duties. Regular duties could include standing on security watches, performing work aboard aircraft or cutters and conducting pollution response investigations.

Reichl last week said personnel cleared of wrongdoing have been returned to “duty status.”

