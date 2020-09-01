Coghill plans to seek recount in state Senate race
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State Sen. John Coghill says he plans to seek a recount in his Republican primary race. A state review board certified Robert Myers Jr. as the winner for Senate District B. Coghill is a longtime lawmaker from North Pole who has served in both the House and Senate. He says his expectation of changing the result is “really low” but asked for one given how close the vote tally is. Coghill is part of a Republican-led Senate majority leadership team. Myers said he had expected Coghill’s decision and that he saw the race as being less about him and “more of a referendum” on Coghill.