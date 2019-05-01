Community concerned after 2 die in Alaska village jail fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Community members are concerned about the safety of Alaska village holding jails after a man and woman recently died locked in their cells as the Napakiak jail burned.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that 24-year-old Becca White and 22-year-old Isaiah Parka died early Sunday in the blaze.

Alaska State Troopers say a guard was severely injured trying to save the inmates. Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says they had been arrested by a village police officer employed by the tribe.

Authorities say residents of the Kuskokwim River village tried to fight the fire by pumping river water and using a garden hose to extinguish the flames.

Troopers say the incident was the first time in more than 30 years a person has died in a fire in an Alaska jail.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nonprofit sues governor for not paying $20M to schools Nonprofit pursuing lease of Alaska’s oldest lighthouse Alaska man convicted of spreading pesticide at homeless site Anchorage gathering planned to remember missing Native women Body recovered, tentatively identified in southwest Alaska Man with moose nuggets in carry-on says politics stinks
Comments