ConocoPhillips announces North Slope drilling changes
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2016, file photo shows an ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign at the Colville-Delta 5, or as it's more commonly known, CD5, drilling site on Alaska's North Slope. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A spokeswoman for ConocoPhillips says the company is demobilizing its rig fleet on Alaska’s North Slope to try to minimize the risk of workers contracting COVID-19. Natalie Lowman says this means drill rigs will stop drilling and be placed in long-term storage. She says wells currently in production will continue producing oil. Lowman said it’s unclear how long the measures will be in place. ConocoPhillips is one of the major oil companies operating in Alaska. Last week, BP Alaska announced one of its workers had tested positive and the company said it was eliminating nonessential activity on the North Slope.