ConocoPhillips to restart drilling at 4 Alaska rigs
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2016, file photo shows an ice-covered ConocoPhillips sign at the Colville-Delta 5, or as it's more commonly known, CD5, drilling site on Alaska's North Slope. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips Alaska is planning to restart drilling at four rigs in December, which will reinstate several hundred jobs that evaporated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s president, Joe Marushack, outlined the plans on Wednesday at the annual Resource Development Council conference. The pandemic had substantially diminished demand in oil, which in turn resulted in a drop in prices. Marushack says 2020 was supposed to be the company’s biggest exploration and winter construction season ever. The company was forced to suspend development and cut production from the North Slope after the pandemic began.