Conor McGregor Sends Mascot To Hospital In Planned Stunt Gone Awry

Well nobody saw this coming right?

So it was SUPPOSED to be a fun little bit where Miami Heat mascot Burnie has his big boxing gloves to “fight” Conor McGregor, and Conor can pitch his pain relief spray. But what ACTUALLY HAPPENED was Conor landing two punches and knocking Burnie out. Sent him to the hospital. Guess McGregor’s acting skills need a little work.

Can confirm, as @sam_amick reported, that the man in the Heat’s Burnie mascot had to go to ER after being injured by former UFC champ Conor McGregor in an on-court bit. He saw a doctor and is now home. Splendid. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 10, 2023

He’s going to be okay, and back for their next home game.

