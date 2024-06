Source: YouTube

8-year-old Ethan Cante was playing with friends when he choked on a piece of hard candy. Officer Raul Vega rushed to get a LifeVac device out of his patrol car which looks like a plunger. It sucked the candy out just in time.

The device has been featured many times on Inside Edition and as a result, LifeVac says it has saved more than 100 lives.