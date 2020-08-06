Coronavirus cuts short 1st Alaska cruise of stunted season
By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The first cruise in an already decimated southeast Alaska cruise season came to an end when a small ship carrying 36 passengers returned Wednesday to Juneau because one of the guests had tested positive for COVID-19. The city says all 36 guests on the Wilderness Adventurer will quarantine at a hotel and the 30 crew members will quarantine on the ship. The loss of large cruises has been devastating to Alaska’s tourism economy this summer. The state had anticipated 2.2 million visitors, many of them on cruises.