Coronavirus outbreak accelerates in Alaska’s largest prison
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The spread of the coronavirus at Alaska’s largest prison has accelerated beyond an initial outbreak, with 110 inmates testing positive for the virus as of Monday. The Anchorage Daily News reports that Goose Creek Correctional Center first announced a virus outbreak at the facility on Nov. 2, when the Alaska Department of Corrections said 22 inmates and five staff members tested positive. Department spokeswoman Sarah Gallagher says the prison west of Wasilla housed 1,317 pretrial and sentenced prisoners as of Monday. Gallagher says inmates who have tested positive or shown symptoms are isolated and monitored twice daily.