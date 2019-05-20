Corps corrects end date for Pebble project comment period

FILE - In this July 13, 2007 file photo, a worker with the Pebble Mine project digs in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska near the village of Iliamma, Alaska. (AP Photo/Al Grillo,File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has corrected the closing date for the extended comment period for a draft environmental review of a proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region.

The corps earlier this month said it was extending the comment period from 90 days to 120 days and said it would end June 29.

However, John Budnik, a spokesman for the corps, said by email Monday that a formal comment period cannot close on a weekend. He says the new close date is July 1.

The Pebble Limited Partnership wants to develop the mine in southwest Alaska. Critics of the project fear it could impact a major salmon fishery.

