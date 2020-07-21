Corps to release review of Pebble Mine project this week
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to release its final environmental review of a proposed copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major salmon fishery in southwest Alaska. A corps official says the review expected Friday will inform a permit decision expected later this year. For years, the proposed Pebble Mine has been shrouded in controversy that release of the review expected Friday is unlikely to clear up. Critics say the review has been rushed and is superficial. The CEO of the project’s developer expressed confidence in a review that would be favorable to the company’s position.