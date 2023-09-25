Couple Finds Out They Were In Kindergarten Together And Born Hours Apart

It doesn’t get more meant to be than this!

Joshua and Elizabeth Colbert met on the dating app Hinge, never having a clue they were connected a long time ago! When going through some old keepsakes, Elizabeth discovered she and her husband were in kindergarten together in Blaine, Minnesota. She even found an old home video of their kindergarten graduation where her mom accidentally zoomed in on Joshua! Coincidence or fate?

It gets even better…they found out they were not only born in the same hospital, but on the same DAY delivered by the same doctor just over 6 hours apart!