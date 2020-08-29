Court orders wording change on Alaska oil tax ballot summary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Governor Mike Dunleavy’s administration has been ordered to change the language of the ballot summary for a proposed act that seeks to raise taxes on the oil industry. The Anchorage Daily News reported that the Alaska Supreme Court upheld a ruling by Superior Court Judge William Morse, who found in June that Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer did not provide an impartial summary of the measure as required by law. The Fair Share Act is designed to make the tax filings of the state’s major oil producers “a matter of public record.” The court partially approved a request from Meyer to add a line clarifying the act.